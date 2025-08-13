Hear this: Noise ordinance will not change in Las Vegas Arts District

The city of Las Vegas said Wednesday that it was not pursuing an ordinance that would’ve limited outdoor amplified noise during late-night hours at the popular Arts District.

Riding an e-bike or e-scooter in Las Vegas? Here are the rules

A crane is seen in the distance as traffic travels along Charleston Boulevard in the Arts District on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The city of Las Vegas said Wednesday that it was no longer considering changes to an ordinance that would have limited outdoor amplified noise during late-night hours at the popular Arts District.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said community input influenced the decision.

“From the feedback I’ve received, it’s clear the majority does not favor a change,” Diaz wrote in a statement. “The Arts District is an authentic, home-grown area that we want to ensure remains vibrant and energized for years to come.”

Diaz added that discussions with the 18b Arts District association, which represents area businesses and community members, would continue.

“This decision reflects the strength and unity of our community — and your voices were heard,” the association wrote in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support in defense of our artistic expression — whether it’s our mural-covered alleys, late-night venues, world-class galleries, impromptu performances, or the daytime lifeblood of our small businesses.”

The city sent out queries in June seeking input from area businesses about the proposed change, noting that it was a review only with no imminent action from the City Council.

Businesses quickly rejected the proposal, arguing that it would “completely sterilize” the lively entertainment hub and harm their finances.

Operators of eight establishments wrote an open letter in the midst of the feedback process.

“This would completely cripple the ability of the Arts District as a whole to operate as a credible nighttime destination for locals and tourists alike,” Taverna Costera owner Jeff Hwang wrote in the public statement.

Noise exemption to remain in place

The Arts District is exempted from 2011 Las Vegas ordinance, which restricts amplified outdoor noise from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day of the week.

A change would’ve put the entertainment hub at par with movie theaters and casinos where “one cannot hear any outside noise from the property from 50 feet away” during restricted hours, the city said.

Instead, the Arts District will continue to allow the amplified noise as late as 2 a.m. on weekends.

Noise from garbage collections, road repairs and special events would not have been affected by an ordinance change. Late-night speaker sound exemptions in the entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas would’ve also remained in place.

The debate was triggered after the city received concerns from other locales in the Arts District, including Midtown Las Vegas, a multitower project being developed by the English Hotel’s builder.

“In response, the city put out information and asked for feedback so that the current ordinance in the area could be reviewed,” a city spokesperson said at the time.

Midtown had said it welcomed the discussion.

“While we did express concern about specific late-night noise disruptions, the updated ordinance is the result of a broader City-led effort to adapt to the neighborhood’s rapid growth and diversification — especially the significant increase in residential development,” Midtown previously wrote in a statement.

Midtown co-founder and COO Anna Olin told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month that the community input was crucial.

“We will be happy with whatever works for all parties,” she said.

Midtown and Olin could not be reached for comment about Wednesday’s announcement.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.