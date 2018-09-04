Las Vegas officials considering ban on some weapons at protests

Las Vegas city officials are considering banning bats, wrist rockets, swords and other potential weapons from public demonstrations.

Protesters chant during a National Day of Action protest outside the Federal Justice Tower where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has offices Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A City Council committee moved Tuesday to advance the ban, which does not include firearms, to a future council meeting for a vote.

Slabs of wood, aerosol sprays, containers filled with flammable or bio-hazard matter and chains are also among items that would be banned at protests, rallies and pickets if the City Council passes the ordinance.

The Metropolitan Police Department asked city officials for the ordinance. The Clark County Commission passed a similar measure in June.

