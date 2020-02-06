Las Vegas officials present plan to prevent another Alpine Motel fire

In a direct response to the deadliest residential fire in city history, Las Vegas officials presented details Wednesday of a proactive inspection and progressive enforcement plan for apartments and similar properties.

Investigators gather evidence at the Alpine Motel Apartments Jan. 14, 2020, where a December fire left six people dead. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The program would be implemented citywide but focus on thousands of apartments downtown and in adjacent neighborhoods that account for the significant majority of fires and code violations in the city, according to Tom Perrigo, the city’s executive director of Community Development.

“It’s an overwhelming and daunting task as our community gets older everyday but I think this is a good approach to it and we’re going to have good outcomes,” Councilman Cedric Crear said about the plan. “So we’ll pray that we won’t have any more incidents like we’ve had before but I think the city’s doing something about it to move forward.”

The proposed Multifamily Residential Rental Registry and Inspection Program, expected to be introduced as a city ordinance next month, would require owners of residential hotels and motels, and properties with four units or more, to register annually with the city.

A third-party inspection would be required every five years, with city officials anticipating that they will audit 10 percent of those checkups, according to city Planning Director Robert Summerfield. The city could impose liens against properties if issues do not get fixed by a city-set deadline.

The registry would cost property owners per unit, but city officials said the fee will be “minimal” because they recognize that owners or management companies could choose to raise rents in response. By cataloging basic information for each property, the city will also be able to contact a local representative during an emergency even if the owner lives out of state.

Newly built rental properties and rehabbed buildings that meet current building code could be exempt from the first round of inspections, which would begin in the fall if the ordinance is adopted.

But city-led inspections at older, high-risk properties would be expected to start by April 30, according to a city timeline.

Age is a factor

Perrigo said the city determined 62 percent of the city’s roughly 64,000 apartment rental units were in buildings built before 1993, those not required to have the most recent fire safety standards. But those buildings accounted for 82 percent of all fires and 94 percent of all code enforcement violations in that category of building, with many clustered downtown and in adjacent areas.

So the city has narrowed its focus to that group even as it readies to implement the program citywide.

The proposal comes following the fire inside the Alpine Motel Apartments in December, which killed six people downtown. The Alpine did not have a sprinkler system, and smoke detectors were defective in at least 14 locations throughout the building, city fire officials said.

Las Vegas officials said Wednesday that the plan, which seeks to be less reactive in fire inspections, isn’t the first effort to do so: In 2017, the city’s fire prevention team completed more than 5,300 inspections in more than 2,400 buildings to correct nearly 7,000 fire code violations as part of one program.

That same year, the city started providing and installing smoke alarms for residents, and has given more than 1,000 alarms to 250-plus residences to date, officials said.

