Las Vegas officials weigh short-term rental regulations and citizen concerns

(Thinkstock)

One resident of Las Vegas’ Scotch Eighty neighborhood described discarded underwear and used condoms littering the neighborhood, left behind by people staying at a short-term rental home across the street.

Another Las Vegan tearfully told how he needs to be able to operate a short-term rental to keep his family afloat.

Those were a couple of the personal tales a City Council committee heard Monday as more than 100 people showed up to speak about a controversial set of short-term rental regulations.

Short-term rentals are currently allowed in certain areas of the city, but new regulations would create a number of changes. One would require a special use permit, subject to council approval, from the city before owners can legally operate.

Owners have up to a year to obtain the permit, and an owner-occupied short-term rental with two or fewer bedrooms doesn’t need to seek the special use permit.

Attorney Jay Brown, representing the Vegas Vacation Rental Association, contended it’s unfair for the city to require a permit now for operators who have followed the rules and invested a significant amount of money “when the history of the city is to grant them infrequently if at all.”

Under the new rules, operators must use their business license number on all advertising, obtain liability insurance coverage for at least $500,000, and occupancy is limited to two people per bedroom.

Another requirement — that a placard must be displayed on the exterior of all short-term rentals listing the occupancy and 24-hour contact information for complaints — drew safety concerns from property owners worried about break-ins.

Many of the speakers Monday emphasized the new regulations are either too restrictive, or aren’t strong enough.

The meeting started awkwardly, marked by a lack of microphones, audience outbursts and a crowd that pushed the room past capacity, causing officials to move the crowd into the larger City Council chambers.

The three-member committee placed the regulations on the June 7 City Council agenda. Councilman Stavros Anthony voted against the move because he doesn’t think the new rules are ready for a vote.

Concerned residents questioned how the city will enforce the new regulations, and argued short-term rentals are commercializing their neighborhoods.

Stephen Grogan, president of the Scotch Eighty Owners Association, called short-term rentals “an epidemic,” and contended they’re operating at the detriment of other neighboring home values.

“There are four operating in our neighborhood illegally and the city is doing nothing about them,” Grogan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.