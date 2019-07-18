99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Las Vegas OKs $226K for 25 transitional housing units for homeless

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2019 - 6:22 pm
 

Without discussion, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to lease 25 rental units to serve as transitional housing for the city’s homeless.

The council approved spending nearly $226,500 this year to place people in the units, which will be spread between Veterans Village and the Women’s Development Center, starting Aug. 1.

The units, converted motel rooms and apartments, will be filled on a case-by-case for up to a year by qualifying clients who will also receive case management and supportive services. The long-term goal is to get them into permanent housing and make them self-sufficient.

The money from the city’s general and redevelopment funds is aimed at expanding operations at the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, the 24/7 facility off Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard North where the homeless can sleep and access services.

“It’s precedent setting; it’s courageous, it’s taking that step forward that we’ve been hammering away that you need to have that transitional housing,” Veterans Village CEO Arnold Stalk said of the move. “The demand is so high, and you can’t end homelessness without housing.”

The furnished apartments at Veterans Village 4 at 2512 Fremont St. will cost the city about $8,250 per month for 10 units.

The 15 apartments through the Women’s Development Center at 7530 W. Sahara Ave will be scattered throughout the city and will cost the city $9,600 a month.

Both leases have the option for the city to renew them for five additional one-year terms after the first year.

The city currently does bridge, or transitional, housing in weekly and daily motels, but the master leases allows the city “to do it in a more cost-effective way and have those units readily available under a master lease,” said Kathi Thomas-Gibson, the city’s director of community services.

“This is right in our wheelhouse,” she said. “It’s what we’ve always done and intended to do … It’s a small step, but an important step.”

The basic qualification for the housing would be a homeless person who is going to be working or has benefits coming and needs to get established before saving up move-in costs.

“This way, the waiting room isn’t on the streets,” Thomas-Gibson said.

Stalk said that the Veterans Village units will be in the newly acquired, converted motel next door, formerly known as Fremont Gardens II. The units have a kitchenette and shower, among other amenities.

Last week, Clark County said its January homeless census counted 5,286 people living in shelters and on the streets, down from 6,083 the previous year.

The housing-first approach has been a priority for the county as well. County commissioners have reserved nearly $9.7 million in projected marijuana fees for homeless initiatives.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom said at a meeting Tuesday that another $2 million will be directed toward homelessness, raising the total to nearly $12 million.

Stalk said more entities need to step up if the community is serious about sharply reducing homelessness.

“I’d love to see that housing system at the courtyard … where we’re actually placing people in a bed,” he said. “We have a pathway to end homelessness, and we can’t do it ourselves. We need the government; we need private businesses; we need nonprofits.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, speaks after a swearing-in ceremony for three new council member ...
Las Vegas Council welcomes 3 new members
By / RJ

Election victories last month by Brian Knudsen (Ward 1), Victoria Seaman (Ward 2) and Olivia Diaz (Ward 3) have altered the makeup of the Las Vegas City Council.