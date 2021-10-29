Las Vegas ordered to pay $34M in Badlands ruling
The city of Las Vegas was ordered Thursday to pay more than $34 million to the developer behind stalled housing plans on the defunct Badlands Golf Club course near Summerlin.
Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams, who found the city liable for a government taking in a ruling late last month, awarded the judgment to 180 Land Company, LLC, which is owned by developer EHB Cos., court records show.
The $34.1 million award excludes attorneys fees, records show.
The case stems from the developer’s lawsuit against the city in 2017 over a roughly 34-acre parcel on the intersection of Hualapai Way and Alta Drive. EHB said that city interference made the land impossible to develop.
It is a parcel that has routinely been referenced in litigation as a 35-acre property, although it is technically 34.07 acres.
EHB has filed three other similar suits against the city that are still pending. Each is focused on a different parcel, but the four lawsuits combined cover the entire 250-acre shuttered golf course that EHB had sought to build upon for years.
Earlier this month, the Las Vegas City Council voted to appeal the decision on the 34-acre property, seeking to curb further liability to city taxpayers. The city has paid more than $4 million in legal fees and staff expenses on Badlands litigation since fiscal year 2015, according to city-provided figures.
This story is developing. Check back Friday for updates.
https://www.scribd.com/document/535812978/Badlands-Decision