Las Vegas parking tickets can be paid off with toys

Las Vegas officials on Wednesday started the city’s annual “Toys for Tickets” program, allowing drivers to pay off parking tickets with gifts instead of dollars.

Stuffed children's toys (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poor parking habits could bring cheer to a child in need in Las Vegas.

Through Dec. 19, drivers can bring donations to the city’s Parking Services Office, located in the city parking garage at 500 S. Main St. The toys can be used to pay off parking tickets issued between Nov. 7 and 19.

Donations must be non-violent, unwrapped toys of equal or greater value than the ticket fine. The toys will go to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel program.

Tickets for public safety and handicap-related violations are not eligible for the program. That includes double parking, blocking traffic, parking on the sidewalk and blocking a fire lane or hydrant.

