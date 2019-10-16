Las Vegas passes law to prosecute domestic violence without gun ban

The city of Las Vegas will prosecute misdemeanor domestic violence cases without requiring convicted defendants to give up their firearms.

The Las Vegas City Hall pictured on July 16. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miasims___

The city of Las Vegas will prosecute misdemeanor domestic violence cases without requiring convicted defendants to give up their firearms, a decision that could face legal challenges from critics of the new policy.

In a 6-1 vote, the City Council approved the new ordinance Wednesday as a workaround to a recent state Supreme Court ruling that requires defendants in such cases to be afforded the option of a jury trial. Councilman Cedric Crear voted against the plan.

The high court ruled a month ago that defendants were entitled to a trial after deeming the offense a “serious” one because of a 2015 state law that banned convicted individuals from possessing firearms.

Officials in Las Vegas, and elsewhere in Nevada, have lamented that its municipal court is ill-equipped to hold trials because it does not have jury boxes or administration, nor is there a means to summon a jury pool. In addition, state law doesn’t allow for jury trials in municipal courts.

Las Vegas prosecutors have been charging domestic violence defendants with the lesser charge of simple battery to avoid triggering a jury trial. The city law approved Wednesday, called “battery which constitutes domestic violence, will restore all the penalties of the state statute with the exception of the gun provision.

City officials say it’s the best option to protect victims amid a logistical dilemma, but domestic violence prevention and gun control advocacy groups have argued the city is putting government convenience ahead of victim safety.

They have accused the city of trying to illegally circumvent the state statute and of weakening a safety net in a state where domestic violence already routinely ranks high for domestic violence in the U.S.

The city of Henderson passed a similar ordinance Tuesday, while the city of North Las Vegas is expected to consider its own bill Wednesday evening.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.