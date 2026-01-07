Las Vegas planning official quits under pressure before key council vote

Las Vegas planning commissioner Stephen Munford resigns under pressure a day before a City Council vote on his removal after a request from Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong.

Stephen Munford, seated far left, takes part in a Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting in January 2025. He resigned from the commission this week. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Planning Commissioner Stephen Munford resigned under pressure Tuesday, one day before the Las Vegas City Council was set to vote on his removal from the commission.

The specific reason for Munford’s abrupt departure was not disclosed, though he said he had been asked to resign by Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong.

“It had nothing to do with any legalities or improprieties,” Munford said in a phone interview. “Mainly, her and I might have had a different mindset on what she wanted from her planning commissioner.”

The City Council was slated to vote on whether remove Munsford on Wednesday, according to a consent agenda item, which was scrapped at the beginning of the council’s bimonthly meeting.

The seven-member planning commission evaluates zoning and other land-use entitlements and forwards its recommendations to the City Council, which has the last say on whether a development proposal can move forward.

Summers-Armstrong recommended Munford to serve as her Ward 5 planning commissioner, and he was appointed in December 2024. His term was set to expire in 2028.

“I appreciate Stephen Munford‘s willingness to serve as Ward 5 Planning Commissioner over the past year,” said Summers-Armstrong in a statement. “Looking ahead, I am seeking a commissioner who is aligned with the city’s long-range planning and land use goals, and with Ward 5’s commitment to smart development strategies that enhance quality of life and expand economic opportunity.”

Neither Munford nor Summers-Armstrong offered specifics on what led to his ouster. Munford declined to comment further, and reiterated that he had spoken with Summers-Armstrong who asked him to step down, and that she respected her decision.

Munford owns a real estate business and does consulting work, he said.

The next planning commission meeting is slated for Tuesday.

