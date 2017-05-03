Las Vegas promotes deputy to replace outgoing city manager

Las Vegas Deputy City Manager Scott Adams will be promoted to City Manager on July 7, 2017. Betsy Fretwell is leaving the city to work for Switch Communications. (City of Las Vegas)

Scott Adams will get to drop the deputy in his title this July, when the deputy Las Vegas city manager is promoted to city manager.

Adams was named to the city’s top management post effective July 7, when City Manager Betsy Fretwell leaves the city to take a high-ranking job with Switch Communications.

Adams was one of five internal finalists council members interviewed in small groups on Monday. Deputy City Manager Orlando Sanchez, Chief of Staff Ted Olivas, Deputy Planning Director Karen Duddlesten and Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hacker also were interviewed.

Councilmembers emphasized that all five were top-notch candidates.

“It’s great to see so many willing to step up and replace those large shoes of Betsy Fretwell,” Councilman Steve Ross said.

Adams has been with the city 13 years, and as deputy city manager oversees the Economic and Urban Development, Community Services, Cultural Affairs and Parks and Recreation departments. He was previously the director of the Office of Business Development.

Adams has held planning and economic development positions in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; New Orleans; and Memphis.

The City Council focused on internal candidates to replace Fretwell rather than conduct a wider search.

The council used paper ballots at Wednesday’s meeting to choose their first and second candidates. Adams garnered 11 votes, Sanchez received five and Olivas drew four.

