Las Vegas set to approve housing development on Badlands site

The Las Vegas City Council is set to vote on a development plan for the former Badlands golf course, laying the foundation for the end of a costly and extended legal battle over the land.

Stephanie Gronauer, representing home developer Lennar, speaks before the Las Vegas Planning Commission about a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas.

An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course and the Queensridge towers on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas City Council could approve a housing development for the defunct Badlands golf course as early as Wednesday.

The 1,480 upscale houses planned for the 250 acres of land, proposed by Lennar Homes, are up for discussion at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

The city’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval in January.

A decision would bring the city of Las Vegas closer to resolving a yearslong legal battle with EHB Cos. headed by CEO Yohan Lowie.

Under a nonbinding agreement, EHB would receive $636 million for the land from the city, including $286 million to settle three remaining lawsuits filed after Lowie bought the golf course in 2015.

Lennar Homes would pay the city $350 million to buy the land.

Las Vegas last year paid $64 million to resolve a fourth lawsuit. The complaints alleged that the city essentially “took” Lowie’s property by not allowing him to build his own expansive housing project.

Multiple judges, including the Nevada Supreme Court, sided with the developer. In reaching a settlement, the city is trying to avoid loses upward of $450 million if the legal battle continued.

On Tuesday, the city outlined how it intends to pay for the settlement. At least 21 employees had accepted voluntary buyout offers, choosing to retire.

Their positions will be frozen through fiscal year 2027, the city said.

