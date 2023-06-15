Las Vegas sets big salary for next manager

The Las Vegas City Council is expected to ratify a new employment contract for incoming City Manager Mike Janssen.

Mike Janssen speaks during a panel about projects planned for the development of the Las Vegas Medical District at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ incoming top executive will lead the city for at least two years with an annual base salary of $285,000, according to a proposed employment agreement.

On Wednesday, the City Council is expected to ratify Mike Janssen’s appointment as city manager.

Janssen — who is currently the city’s infrastructure director — is set to replace retiring City Manager Jorge Cervantes on Sept. 1.

Earlier this month, the council voted 6-1 to promote Janssen instead of launching a recruitment effort.

Councilman Cedric Crear cast the dissenting vote, noting that Janssen was on his way out after having accepted an out-of-state position.

Cervantes is one of at least two top executives retiring, with more expected in what the City Council described as a “silver tsunami.”

Las Vegas is also working to replace City Attorney Bryan Scott, who announced he is leaving in the coming weeks after 27 years with the city.

Janssen’s 13-page contract highlights stipulations for employment.

If he were to be fired before the contract lapses on Aug. 31, 2025, the city would have to pay him a year’s salary, including benefits.

That’s unless he’s convicted for embezzlement or any felony, or if he breaches the contract intentionally.

If he were to step down voluntarily, he would need to give three-month’s notice, unless the city agrees otherwise.

The City Council could increase his base salary “on the basis of performance.”

The city manager is evaluated on a yearly basis by the City Council.

In November, Cervantes received a 6 percent raise and a $20,000 bonus, bringing his base pay for 2023 to nearly $300,000 — in line with what other top municipal executives earn in Southern Nevada.

In the contract, the city would agree to budget for professional travel, including trips to leadership conferences and general expenses.

The city cannot reduce the city manager’s pay or benefits, unless the cuts are occurring across the board.

Las Vegas first hired Janssen as an engineer associate in 1997. The New York City native was promoted multiple times until he was appointed to his current position more than two years ago.

Janssen, like others in his position, will be expected to work long hours.

“It is recognized, that Employee must devote a great deal of time outside the normal office hours to business of the City and to that end, Employee shall be allowed to establish an appropriate work schedule,” the contract notes.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.