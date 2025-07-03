Las Vegas still in the dark about short-lived ‘sanctuary’ designation

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said she didn’t “encourage or discourage” the Metropolitan Police Department to sign a formal agreement with ICE, but she supported the decision.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill talks to the Review-Journal at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley speaks during the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at Police Memorial Park Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said she didn’t “encourage or discourage” the Metropolitan Police Department from signing a formal agreement with federal authorities for immigration enforcement collaboration at the county jail, but she said in a Tuesday press conference that she supported the decision.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill signed the voluntary 287(g) agreement on May 30, a day after the Department of Homeland Security listed the city as a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigants — something Berkley and other political leaders deny.

The DHS days later took down the listing, which included hundreds of other jurisdictions, with no explanation. It hasn’t re-uploaded it.

“One day we woke up and there was a list, and it showed Las Vegas as a sanctuary city,” Berkley said. “Now believe me, if we were one, I would be defending our right to be one. But we’re not, and I didn’t think it was appropriate for Las Vegas to be painted with that brush.”

The Trump administration deems sanctuaries to be “cities, counties, and states that are deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American citizens,” according to the DHS.

The sanctuary designations, born out of an executive order by President Donald Trump, threaten to withhold federal funding from such jurisdictions.

Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo quickly disputed the designation. Berkley said Tuesday that there were various other jurisdictions that didn’t belong on the list.

“We haven’t heard anything else about it, and I just stated the fact: We’re not a sanctuary city,” Berkley said.

The 287(g) program enlists Metro personnel at the Clark County Detention Center to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement when certain unauthorized residents are booked.

Metro had already been reporting people accused of violent crimes, including domestic violence, and DUI and theft-related offenses under the Laken Riley Act. The city has had the same policy at its municipal jail.

The new agreement enables jail personnel to execute immigration warrants that allow ICE up to 48 additional hours to pick up inmates after they’re set to be released on local charges.

An ICE official signed the Metro agreement on June 16. Three other agencies in Northern Nevada have signed formal jail-based agreements with the federal government this year.

Las Vegas hasn’t re-entered into an agreement after the city and Metro withdrew from the program at their jails following a court decision that raised concerns about 287(g)’s constitutionality.

‘Let Metro do their job’

McMahill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month that the internal debate about rejoining the program preceded the city’s sanctuary designation.

The sheriff said he didn’t foresee having to invoke the 287(g) powers because ICE already conducts daily pickups.

The current Metro contract states that the local police department is responsible for covering the expenses of its staff chosen to execute the warrants, including the time and overtime they spend training and conducting the duties.

Metro did not respond to an inquiry this week asking how many employees were chosen for training and whether they have completed certification.

Either party that wants to withdraw from the agreement has to provide a 90-day notice, according to the contract. Participating personnel must be U.S. citizens and pass a test.

McMahill told the Review-Journal earlier this year that he rebuffed requests from federal officials for officers to join ICE enforcement actions in the community.

“Metro has got their hands full. I don’t want them doing the feds’ job,” Berkley said. “They’ve got to do their job, and they have plenty on their plate.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.