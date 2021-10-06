Las Vegas to appeal Badlands ruling

Las Vegas will appeal a recent court decision that found the city took 35 acres of the former Badlands Golf Club course by making it impossible to develop.

The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The city of Las Vegas will appeal a recent court decision that found the city took 35 acres of the former Badlands Golf Club course by making it impossible to develop.

The city attorney’s office said it believed the ruling to be “legally improper.” The City Council on Wednesday voted 6-1 to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams ruled last month in favor of developer EHB Cos., the developer behind stalled housing plans on the defunct Badlands Golf Club course near Summerlin who had sued the city.

EHB contended that lengthy delays and denials from City Hall were unnecessary and aimed at preserving the private land’s use for the surrounding public.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who represents the district where the former golf course is located, supported the appeal. But she also called for resolution between both sides, saying that city taxpayers otherwise could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“The recent court ruling has put that reality more in focus today,” she said, adding that it was time to correct the wrongs of past city leaders who had “gone beyond the ordinary to stop this developer.”

Councilwoman Michele Fiore also cited the mistakes of past councils that have led to the city paying millions of dollars in court costs. But she voted against the appeal, saying that it was time to stop continuous legal spending.

