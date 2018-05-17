Las Vegas to dole out $10M to help homeless, seniors, youth

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to allocate roughly $10 million in anticipated federal grant funds to local programs for homeless, senior and youth programs.

Stephen Duncan, 48, sets up camp on Bonanza Road near D Street in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Duncan, who said that he is currently homeless, hopes to get permanent housing where he can keep his dogs. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

City officials expect to receive millions of dollars from various grant programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, during its fiscal year that begins July 1. Las Vegas is slated to receive:

$9,323,952 in federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant program, Emergency Solutions Grant dollars, the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.

$1,330,175 in State of Nevada Home Investment Partnership Funds and Low Income Housing Trust funds.

More than two dozen organizations will share those grant dollars, including the Salvation Army, the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada and Boys Town Nevada.

