Las Vegas waives sewer bill late fees during coronavirus crisis

The city of Las Vegas said Monday it will waive late fees and property liens for delinquent sewer bills until 30 days after the city’s state of emergency is over.

Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who officially signed the ongoing declaration of emergency two weeks ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday that the city was “extending what assistance we can to those who need some extra help right now.”

“During these tough times, we realize that those who have lost their jobs or have reduced hours will have difficulty paying their bills and meeting all their obligations,” Goodman said in a statement.

City officials encouraged residents who were employed or not suffering financial hardship to keep paying their sewer bills.

Bills may be paid online at LasVegasnevada.gov/sewer. Email sewerservices@lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-1289 for more information.

