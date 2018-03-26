Las Vegas Ward 5 voters set to pick new council member

Las Vegas voters in the city’s Ward 5 will choose Tuesday from a field of 11 their first new City Council representative in more than a decade.

The winner of Tuesday’s special election will be sworn in April 18, and will serve out the 15 months remaining on former councilman Ricki Barlow’s term.

Curtis Coleman, Sheila Collins, Cedric Crear, Timothy Hicks, Shannon Hopkins, Walter Jones III, Patricia Messinger, Joe Mitchell, Harvey Munford, Shondra Summers-Armstrong and Randy Voyard are all vying for the council seat.

Two candidates, Crear and Munford, had announced their intentions to run for the Ward 5 seat in 2019, before Barlow stepped down.

Crear, a Las Vegas planning commissioner and a Nevada System of Higher Education Regent, far outpaced the other candidates in campaign contributions, drawing $149,510. Munford, a former Nevada assemblyman, raised the second highest amount — $30,250.

Mitchell has been a city of Las Vegas employee since 2013, when he began working as a Ward 5 liaison to the City Council and special assistant under Barlow. Mitchell worked with UNLV to create the city’s “100 Plan,” a master plan for the Historic West Side that’s been integrated into the city’s downtown master plan.

Both Summers-Armstrong, an accounting technician for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, and Voyard, a physical therapist assistant, have unsuccessfully run for the Ward 5 seat before.

Sheila Collins, founder of the organization Girlfriends Who Inspire Change, Jones, Hicks, a general contractor, and realtor Patricia Messinger are all making their first runs for public office. Coleman and Hopkins could not be reached for comment during the election cycle and did not participate in candidate forums held by the local chapter of the NAACP.

Ward 5 includes part of downtown and a portion of the Fremont Street Experience, Cashman Center, Symphony Park, the Historic West Side and stretches west to U.S. 95.

The Ward 5 post has been vacant since Jan. 22, when Barlow resigned and said he would plead guilty to a felony for misusing campaign funds. Barlow was in his third and final term on the council. He is slated to be sentenced in May.

Municipal elections typically post low turnout, and the early voting period for the special election is no exception — a mere 849 people cast ballots during the two-day early voting period last week. There are 38,734 registered voters in Ward 5, according to the Clark County Election Department.

In the city’s last special election, for the Ward 2 seat in 2012, 5,245 ballots were cast — less than 13 percent of registered voters.

