Las Vegas will get more proactive on apartment fire inspections

Earl Betts walks over to pay his respects on a daily trek to the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas officials are expected to present a report next week to the City Council detailing how the city can be more proactive in fire inspections in the wake of last month’s apartment blaze in downtown that killed six people.

In response, council members have urged staff not simply to respond to complaints, but to be proactive in inspecting apartments across the city, officials said.

The staff report expected Feb. 5 will review the current inspection process and detail how other cities handle inspections. Officials said it could ultimately lead to a new ordinance on fire inspections.

The city also is holding two educational meetings, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 and March 12 for rental property owners and managers about their responsibilities including safety requirements they must uphold.

The blaze inside the Alpine Motel Apartments has driven public officials in Las Vegas and Clark County to scrutinize older residential buildings and review the fire safety standards at those properties. The Alpine did not have a sprinkler system, and smoke detectors were defective in at least 14 locations throughout the building, city fire officials said.

A Review-Journal investigation in 2018 found that deadly fires in the Las Vegas Valley often happened at older residences lacking current safety measures.

