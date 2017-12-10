ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas

Man injured after jumping from window in Las Vegas fire

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2017 - 10:09 am
 
Updated December 10, 2017 - 12:26 pm

A fire at a southeast Las Vegas apartment complex early Sunday morning led to at least one man jumping from a second-floor window, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Twelve people, half of them children, also were displaced.

The Fire Department said it responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the Maryland Haciendas apartments, 1256 E. Hacienda Ave.

“Callers reported that one male jumped from the second-floor window and a child was dropped down to that male,” the department said in a statement.

The man who leaped from the building was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. At least one more resident was transported to a hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation.

The fire’s cause is under investigation; a damage estimate is pending.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

