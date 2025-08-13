Mayors of largest Southern Nevada cities express optimism amid economic headwinds

The mayors of Southern Nevada’s three largest cities said they were optimistic about the future of their municipalities despite the region’s economic headwinds.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks during the Vegas Chamber Power Luncheon at The Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People attend a luncheon featuring a panel of speakers including Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero during the Vegas Chamber Power Luncheon at The Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, left, moderates a discussion with North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, right, along with Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, both out of frame, during the Vegas Chamber Power Luncheon at The Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley is introduced during the Vegas Chamber Power Luncheon at The Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Greg Anderson, president and CEO of Allegiant Air, speaks during the Vegas Chamber Power Luncheon at The Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center, speaks alongside North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, left, and Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero during the Vegas Chamber Power Luncheon at The Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The mayors of Southern Nevada’s three largest cities said Tuesday that they were optimistic about the future of their municipalities despite the region’s recent economic headwinds that have led to shrinking tax revenues.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero addressed the Vegas Chamber’s “Power Luncheon” at The Orleans, which was attended by business leaders.

“We all know that there’s a lot of economic slowdown,” Berkley said. “It’s a national phenomenon not unique to Las Vegas or Southern Nevada, but we are doing very well.”

The chamber, which touts itself as the “largest business support organization in Nevada,” represents about 3,800 mostly-local entrepreneurs.

“It’s very important to have the leaders of our three largest cities here in Southern Nevada talk about the economy and economic development,” Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Declining revenue streams

Sewald acknowledged the monthslong tourism shortfall.

June experienced an 11.3 percent year-to-date decline of tourists to the region, marking the sixth straight month of declines, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The figures encompassed drops to convention attendance and hotel occupancy, according to the LVCVA.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board, however, reported a 3.5 percent increase in gaming win the same month. The LVCVA hasn’t released July’s numbers.

“We’re bullish on the economy and on tourism here in Southern Nevada,” Sewald said. “Our small businesses are thriving largely due in part to the services that the chamber of commerce provides.”

She added: “We’re very excited for the future.”

‘Best job in the world’

The mayors answered questions about growth, business, development and leadership.

“This is the best job in the world,” Goynes-Brown said.

She said the city functions under a unified vision and that its affairs are constituent-centered.

Goynes-Brown touted the Hylo Park mixed-use project and the Apex Industrial Park, which has 5,000 developable acres.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed the Apex Area Technical Corrections Act that gives the city some control previously held by the federal government.

The law will help streamline the permitting for prospective businesses at the industrial park, eliminating a “tedious process,” Goynes-Brown said.

Romero spoke about Henderson developments, including the massive Haas Automation facility being built in phases in the west part of the city.

“If you miss a week of their construction, you come back and the landscape has completely changed,” she said.

She mentioned the city’s first charter school recently approved by the city under authorization powers granted in the 2023 Legislative Session.

Berkley said she was excited about the expanding Arts District, Symphony Park, the Medical District, and the city’s nearly-completed Civic Center & Plaza opening in front of City Hall.

The Vegas Chamber is leasing office space at the facility, where the city will house its business and licensing departments, Berkley said.

She said that a growing valley will have to accommodate for a growing population “because we’re going to have jobs and people are going to come for jobs.”

Berkley said that will mean “we’re going to have to improve our school system, our health delivery system, or transportation system in order to prepare for a successful future.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.