Metro’s Ray Spencer to run for Las Vegas Council

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 6:25 pm
 
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing to the press in March 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmi ...
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing to the press in March 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer, who oversees Metro’s homicide unit, plans to retire in May after two decades on the force, but he has already decided on his next career path: City lawmaker.

In an interview this week with the Review-Journal, Spencer said he is running for the City Council seat in the northwest Ward 6, a decision spurred by his frustration over rhetoric and divisiveness in politics.

“I could either sit around and complain about it or I could try to improve our community and make an impact,” he said by phone Monday.

Spencer, 44, started considering the prospect of mounting a campaign in the summer but he said his decision was solidified when Councilwoman Michele Fiore entered the governor’s race in October, leaving the seat open. He is expected to officially announce his candidacy Wednesday.

He said he is running to ensure that public safety is supported and remains funded, especially amid increases in crime in the northwest valley and across the city. He also said that he wants to preserve a “unique quality of life” in Ward 6, where he has lived for a decade, and is “very mindful of overdevelopment.”

The candidate filing period for nonjudicial races in 2022 begins March 7. The primary election is June 14.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

