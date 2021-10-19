55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas

Michele Fiore announces run for governor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2021 - 8:11 am
 
Updated October 19, 2021 - 9:40 am
This June 11, 2020, file photo shows Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore in Las Vegas. (Las Ve ...
This June 11, 2020, file photo shows Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Embattled Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced on Monday that she is set to run for governor.

Fiore said she would ban critical race theory in schools and mandated vaccines and promised an audit of the 2020 election.

Fiore opened the press conference by calling herself a fighter and recounting some of her past political battles. Then she spoke out against vaccine and mask mandates.

“I fight for those people who don’t want to take the vaccine, an unconstitutional mandate, and are getting fired,” Fiore said. “I fight for students who get a mask taped on their face. I fight for our teachers who are getting strangled by their unions.”

Fiore’s election campaign sent out media advisories on Friday and Monday, informing reporters that Fiore will speak publicly from the Italian American Club on East Sahara Avenue.

id we reach out to her directly to ask?

The first-term city lawmaker, and former state assemblywoman, has been involved in a recent torrent of controversies.

Fiore is under FBI investigation related to her campaign finances; fellow Councilwoman Victoria Seaman accused her of breaking Seaman’s finger in an assault inside City Hall; and Fiore survived a failed recall effort last year fueled in part by racially charged remarks she reportedly made regarding affirmative action.

Fiore’s term on the council will expire in November 2022. A

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County looks to buy south Strip land near airport for $55M
Clark County looks to buy south Strip land near airport for $55M
2
All 4 key COVID-19 metrics for Clark County continue to retreat
All 4 key COVID-19 metrics for Clark County continue to retreat
3
Airport signs to soon show ‘Harry Reid’ as new name
Airport signs to soon show ‘Harry Reid’ as new name
4
CCSD loses another lawsuit over special education program
CCSD loses another lawsuit over special education program
5
Sisolak suffers ‘minor’ injuries after two-car crash in Las Vegas
Sisolak suffers ‘minor’ injuries after two-car crash in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Susan Heltsley (City of Las Vegas)
Las Vegas hires new finance director
By / RJ

Susan Heltsley’s career in government finance spans nearly 20 years, including for a local public agency and the state of Washington.