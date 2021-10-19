Michele Fiore announces run for governor

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, under FBI investigation, announced Monday that she would run for governor.

This June 11, 2020, file photo shows Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Embattled Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced on Monday that she is set to run for governor.

Fiore said she would ban critical race theory in schools and mandated vaccines and promised an audit of the 2020 election.

Fiore opened the press conference by calling herself a fighter and recounting some of her past political battles. Then she spoke out against vaccine and mask mandates.

“I fight for those people who don’t want to take the vaccine, an unconstitutional mandate, and are getting fired,” Fiore said. “I fight for students who get a mask taped on their face. I fight for our teachers who are getting strangled by their unions.”

Fiore’s election campaign sent out media advisories on Friday and Monday, informing reporters that Fiore will speak publicly from the Italian American Club on East Sahara Avenue.

The first-term city lawmaker, and former state assemblywoman, has been involved in a recent torrent of controversies.

Fiore is under FBI investigation related to her campaign finances; fellow Councilwoman Victoria Seaman accused her of breaking Seaman’s finger in an assault inside City Hall; and Fiore survived a failed recall effort last year fueled in part by racially charged remarks she reportedly made regarding affirmative action.

Fiore's term on the council will expire in November 2022.

