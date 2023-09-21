Microchipping of dogs, cats one step closer to being mandated in Las Vegas

The proposal will next be heard by the city’s recommending committee, before it moves back to the City Council for a final vote.

Mandatory microchipping of dogs and cats in the city of Las Vegas is a step closer to becoming a reality.

The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a business impact statement which evaluated how a proposed ordinance amendment mandating microchipping of pets would affect the city.

The proposal will next be heard Oct. 2 by the city’s recommending committee, before it moves back to the City Council for a final vote.

The mandate would take effect in August of next year.

Las Vegas pet owners already are required to license their dogs and cats on a yearly basis, and chipping would be an added requirement.

The registered chips contain a pet’s date of birth, its breeder and the owner’s contact information.

“Among other things, the microchipping requirement will help reunite lost pets with their owners in a more timely and predictable fashion, as well as helping to reduce overcrowding and strain on shelters and rescue organizations,” read the city’s agenda item, sponsored by Councilman Cedric Crear.

The proposal comes as the publicly funded Animal Foundation, a nonprofit shelter contracted by the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, and Clark County, has been plagued by staffing shortages, resignations and allegations of delayed animal intakes.

“The Animal Foundation’s continued failures have led to extra steps to lessen the burden on our pet rescues,” Councilwoman Victoria Seaman wrote in a statement. “If we can identify and reunite (the pets) with owners, it can prevent them from entering the Animal Foundation or pet rescues.”

She added: “This ordinance could be a vital step in that direction.”

