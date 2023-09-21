69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas

Microchipping of dogs, cats one step closer to being mandated in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 7:44 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2023 - 6:00 am
Las Vegas pet owners already are required to license their dogs and cats on a yearly basis, and ...
Las Vegas pet owners already are required to license their dogs and cats on a yearly basis, and chipping would be an added requirement. (Getty Images)

Mandatory microchipping of dogs and cats in the city of Las Vegas is a step closer to becoming a reality.

The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a business impact statement which evaluated how a proposed ordinance amendment mandating microchipping of pets would affect the city.

The proposal will next be heard Oct. 2 by the city’s recommending committee, before it moves back to the City Council for a final vote.

The mandate would take effect in August of next year.

Las Vegas pet owners already are required to license their dogs and cats on a yearly basis, and chipping would be an added requirement.

The registered chips contain a pet’s date of birth, its breeder and the owner’s contact information.

“Among other things, the microchipping requirement will help reunite lost pets with their owners in a more timely and predictable fashion, as well as helping to reduce overcrowding and strain on shelters and rescue organizations,” read the city’s agenda item, sponsored by Councilman Cedric Crear.

The proposal comes as the publicly funded Animal Foundation, a nonprofit shelter contracted by the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, and Clark County, has been plagued by staffing shortages, resignations and allegations of delayed animal intakes.

“The Animal Foundation’s continued failures have led to extra steps to lessen the burden on our pet rescues,” Councilwoman Victoria Seaman wrote in a statement. “If we can identify and reunite (the pets) with owners, it can prevent them from entering the Animal Foundation or pet rescues.”

She added: “This ordinance could be a vital step in that direction.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Henderson jailers get millions in overtime but still make critical mistakes
Henderson jailers get millions in overtime but still make critical mistakes
2
Parents protest in support of teachers outside CCSD office
Parents protest in support of teachers outside CCSD office
3
Clark County GOP vice chair out, alleges inadequacies
Clark County GOP vice chair out, alleges inadequacies
4
New Nevada law targets ‘shady’ contractors
New Nevada law targets ‘shady’ contractors
5
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Dog, cat owners in Las Vegas could soon be required to microchip their pets
Dog, cat owners in Las Vegas could soon be required to microchip their pets
Found a stray dog in Las Vegas? Our info guide will tell you what to do.
Found a stray dog in Las Vegas? Our info guide will tell you what to do.
Proposal for NLV special election that would extend special taxes delayed
Proposal for NLV special election that would extend special taxes delayed
Special election possible to extend NLV special property taxes
Special election possible to extend NLV special property taxes
‘He really saved that dog’s life’: Officer rescues badly sunburned pooch
‘He really saved that dog’s life’: Officer rescues badly sunburned pooch
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law