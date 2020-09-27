Nevada legislator uses horses to get out his message in Las Vegas
Edgar Flores, who is running for re-election in Assembly District 28, kicked off a campaign literature drop Saturday morning with many supporters on horseback.
Nevada Assemblyman Edgar Flores canvassed in his east Las Vegas neighborhood on Saturday.
The event, which included distribution of literature for his campaign and for the Biden-Harris campaign, was designed to promote the vote within Latino community, Flores noted in an email to the Review-Journal on Friday.