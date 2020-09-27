Nevada legislator uses horses to get out his message in Las Vegas

Edgar Flores, who is running for re-election in Assembly District 28, kicked off a campaign literature drop Saturday morning with many supporters on horseback.

Assemblyman Edgar Flores gives away Biden Harris shirts to horseback riders during his re-election campaign event in his east Las Vegas neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jose Garcia, center, holds an American flag while participating in a canvassing event for Assemblyman Edgar Flores in an east Las Vegas neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assemblyman Edgar Flores speaks to supporters at his neighbor's home before taking to the streets for a canvassing event in his east Las Vegas neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assemblyman Edgar Flores, right, meets Maria Salazar and her son Allen Guerrero while canvassing in his east Las Vegas neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A music band performs while moving on top of an utility trailer during a canvassing event for Assemblyman Edgar Flores in an east Las Vegas neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Horseback riders Monica Moran, from left, Karely Lara, and Priscilla Corona, participate in the re-election campaign event for Assemblyman Edgar Flores in an east Las Vegas neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Karen Montiel hands out an American flag to a horseback rider in preparation to a canvassing event with Assemblyman Edgar Flores, not pictured, in an east Las Vegas neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Assemblyman Edgar Flores canvassed in his east Las Vegas neighborhood on Saturday.

Flores, who is running for re-election in Assembly District 28, kicked off a campaign literature drop Saturday morning with many supporters on horseback.

The event, which included distribution of literature for his campaign and for the Biden-Harris campaign, was designed to promote the vote within Latino community, Flores noted in an email to the Review-Journal on Friday.