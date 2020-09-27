77°F
Las Vegas

Nevada legislator uses horses to get out his message in Las Vegas

Assemblyman Edgar Flores canvasses for re-election campaign (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2020 - 10:50 pm
 

Nevada Assemblyman Edgar Flores canvassed in his east Las Vegas neighborhood on Saturday.

Flores, who is running for re-election in Assembly District 28, kicked off a campaign literature drop Saturday morning with many supporters on horseback.

The event, which included distribution of literature for his campaign and for the Biden-Harris campaign, was designed to promote the vote within Latino community, Flores noted in an email to the Review-Journal on Friday.

