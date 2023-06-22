New multi-story parking garage coming to Arts District

The Las Vegas City Council voted to purchase two parcels that will be the site of a future multi-story parking garage.

Visitors enter and exit The Arts Factory during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas in August 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First Friday frequenters, don’t fret — more Arts District parking is on the way.

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to approve the $5 million purchase of two parcels at Utah Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard that will be the future site of a city-owned and operated parking garage.

The garage is expected to be four to five stories high and include around 500 parking spaces and 10-15,000 square feet of retail space, according to Ryan Smith, director of economic and urban development for the city.

#lvcouncil approved the purchase for 201 E. Utah Ave. and 1405 S. Casino Center Blvd. for the development of a new city owned and operated @ArtsDistrictLV parking garage with ground level retail space. pic.twitter.com/Z9nVi1tZ20 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 21, 2023

The exact height and entry points of the garage have not yet been determined. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and generate $1.3 million in revenue for the city within its first year of use, Smith said during the council meeting.

The total cost of constructing the garage was not discussed.

The city agreed to buy the first parcel needed to construct the garage for $1.6 million in January. The two parcels purchased Wednesday were previously leased for surface-level parking.

The city hopes to enter into a design build contract with the Clark County Public Works in the coming months, Smith said.

In 2019, the city conducted a study of the Arts District’s parking demand and found there was a shortfall of 937 parking spaces for both residents and patrons.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.