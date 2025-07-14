Noise ordinance review in Las Vegas sparks concern from Arts District businesses

A possible change to an ordinance would harm venues that offer live entertainment, according to businesses that oppose a proposed amendment draft.

Signage for Midtown, a multi-tower project in progress around the intersection of Coolidge Avenue and First Street on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A possible change to noise rules that would ban late-night weekend outdoor speaker use in the Las Vegas Arts District would “completely sterilize” the lively entertainment hub and harm venues that offer live entertainment, according to businesses that oppose a proposed amendment draft.

“This would completely cripple the ability of the Arts District as a whole to operate as a credible nighttime destination for locals and tourists alike,” Taverna Costera owner Jeff Hwang wrote in an open letter posted on social media protesting the change.

The statement was co-signed by seven other establishments.

The debate was triggered after the city of Las Vegas sent out queries last month seeking input from area businesses about the proposed change. The city described the effort as a review with no imminent change coming from the City Council.

An exemption to the city’s noise ordinance from 2011 allows outdoor speaker noise as late as 2 a.m. on weekends. The change coincided with a growth boom in the Arts District that expanded its nightlife options.

Amending the ordinance would revert the district to the city’s standard amplified outdoor noise restrictions between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. every day of the week, the city said. It would put businesses in the Arts District at par with establishments like movie theaters and casinos where “one cannot hear any outside noise from the property from 50 feet away” between those hours, the city said.

“The city had received some concerns from some businesses in the Arts District about the levels of amplified sound outside of some of the other businesses,” according to the city. “In response, the city put out information and asked for feedback so that the current ordinance in the area could be reviewed.”

‘Quite vehemently’ against amendment

An amended ordinance would continue exempting noise from garbage collections, road repairs and special events, such as First Friday, parades and concerts, the city said.

Downtown Las Vegas businesses would still be allowed outdoor speaker sound late on weekend nights.

Troy Heard, founder and artistic director of Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the ordinance doesn’t affect his venue’s operations but that he’s “quite vehemently” against changing it.

“There’s already an ordinance in place for noise,” he said. “There are set hours and times and there’s also a decibel level that’s not being enforced.”

Heard, who opened Majestic in 2016, called the effort to change the ordinance as an attempt at “gentrification” of the diverse neighborhood.

The Arts District, he said, is experiencing outside investors buying up property, “spiking the cost in the neighborhood without trying to integrate with what’s already here.”

Heard added: “They come in and start placing limitations, ordinances and start changing zoning.”

‘Whatever works for all parties’

Midtown Las Vegas, a multitower project being developed by The English Hotel’s builder near Coolidge Avenue and First Street, said it welcomes the discussion.

“While we did express concern about specific late-night noise disruptions, the updated ordinance is the result of a broader City-led effort to adapt to the neighborhood’s rapid growth and diversification — especially the significant increase in residential development,” according to a statement.

The city said that an ordinance change is not certain. Locals have until the end of the month to fill out the survey and provide written comment.

“This is not on an upcoming City Council agenda or up for a vote currently,” the city said.

Still, Arts District businesses have started to mobilize to speak out in opposition.

The Las Vegas Arts District Neighborhood Association discussed the matter during a recent board meeting, encouraging locals to voice their opinions.

“Right now, we are waiting for the comment period to be over and for the City to make their decision to either put the proposal up for vote or to leave things as they are now,” wrote the volunteer-based association in a statement.

Hwang’s letter said that entrepreneurs at the Arts District have invested significant funds into their businesses and are tied to long-term lease agreements.

A change could lead to a reduction in patrons, operating hours and “likely force business closures and significant loss of jobs,” the letter said.

Hwang addressed Midtown’s development.

“I think I can safely speak for everyone in the Arts District community when I say that these are projects we all want to see and want to welcome here,” the letter said. “That said, there’s a reason you are building here, and there’s a reason these projects have never been done in the Arts District before: Without everything this community has built to this point, you wouldn’t be here.”

Midtown co-founder and COO Anna Olin told the Review-Journal that community feedback will better inform city officials to adapt their policies as the neighborhood evolves.

“The fact that the city really cares about the community feedback is hugely important,” she said.

Olin said the Midtown project empathizes with concerned businesses and wants what’s best for the Arts District.

“We want all businesses to succeed,” she said. “We want to see something that’s fruitful for everyone.”

Olin said Midtown will provide input just like every other Arts District entity.

In the end, “we will be happy with whatever works for all parties,” she added.

