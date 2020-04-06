Opening delayed for isolation-quarantine facility in Las Vegas

The Cashman isolation-quarantine facility, which began construction on March 31, likely will not open on time, according to a city of Las Vegas spokesman.

Homeless people settle in for the night with social distancing at the temporary shelter in the upper parking lot at the Cashman Center due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. Men are on one side and women on the other. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Touro University Nevada medical students, right, screen the homeless as they enter the temporary shelter in the upper parking lot at the Cashman Center due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The opening of the Cashman isolation-quarantine facility, which began construction on March 31, has been delayed, according to the city of Las Vegas.

City spokesman Dan Kulin said in a statement Sunday night that the city and Clark County were “overly optimistic” about the complex’s construction timeline, which was originally slated to open Monday off Washington Avenue just east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The facility is designed to provide an isolation area for homeless individuals who are experiencing symptoms or who have tested positive for COVID-19. There will be separate areas for those who were exposed to the virus and for those who test positive.

“To our knowledge, the Cashman ISO-Q Complex is the first preemptive observation care facility for the homeless in the country, meaning it is the first facility created to provide beds and care for those who are well enough to recover at home but do not have a home to go to,” Kulin said. “Without this facility those homeless individuals would be on the streets or in homeless shelters, both of which would put our community at risk for increased transmission of the virus.”

Kulin said construction has gone well, but the city and county underestimated the time required to find and train staff.

He said the center, hopefully, will open this week.

