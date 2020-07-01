Organizers suspend effort to recall Mayor Goodman

Organizers ended their efforts Wednesday to recall Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, citing logistical challenges and risks of collecting signatures during a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former professional poker player Doug Polk, who was leading the initiative, told supporters in an email that they were suspending the effort.

“It’s disappointing to say the least,” Polk said by phone.

The move comes the week after organizers disclosed that they had not collected any signatures toward launching a recall election by the halfway point.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

