Police union president to run for Las Vegas City Council

Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas announced Monday his candidacy for Las Vegas City Council in Ward 6, currently held by Nancy Brune.

“I love Las Vegas and have dedicated my life to keeping our city safe,” he said on X. “Now, I plan to continue serving on the City Council. Though my role may be different, my mission will remain the same: ensuring that Las Vegas is one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family.”

Grammas has lived in Las Vegas for over 45 years and attended Clark County School District, according to his campaign website. In 1998, he joined the Metropolitan Police Department as a cadet. He joined the narcotics unit in 2009 and spent 18 months as an undercover detective, according to his website.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association — where Grammas has served as president since 2016 — represents nearly 4,000 active and retired Metropolitan Police Department officers. In 2024, the union endorsed President Donald Trump and other Republicans for higher office, including Sam Brown for Senate and Drew Johnson for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

Ward 6 includes northern parts of the Las Vegas Valley, including Skye Canyon and Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. Brune has held the seat since 2022. She is a research professor at Desert Research Institute and the founding executive director of the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.