Potential $64M Badlands settlement collapses

If approved, the settlement would have ended four separate lawsuits brought against the city for blocking the development of the defunct Badlands golf course near Summerlin.

The defunct Badlands golf course, seen in June 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Negotiations for a potential $64 million settlement between the city of Las Vegas and a development company behind a stalled plan to build housing on the defunct Badlands golf course broke down a day before the deal was set for discussion at City Hall, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said Tuesday.

“I have done everything I could to bring both sides together,” she wrote in a statement. “However, I regrettably must report that negotiations between both sides’ attorneys have reached an impasse.”

It was not immediately clear what led to the collapse in negotiations, and Seaman only said that the “foundation” of the agreement “ran into a glitch.”

Seaman said the agenda item to discuss the settlement, which she introduced for Wednesday’s City Council meeting, would be postponed.

Elizabeth Ghanem, an attorney representing 180 Land Company LLC, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The proposed settlement the developer had agreed to would have encompassed a $49 million court-ordered judgment in a lawsuit that is on appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court, $15 million for building a drainage facility on the property and land-use entitlements. The settlement would have dismissed four separate lawsuits pending against the city.

The developer — which owns 250 acres in the area — is a subsidiary of EHB Cos., which is led by CEO Yohan Lowi.

Plans to build began to stall shortly after the 2015 purchase when a coalition of residents of the upscale Queensridge neighborhood near Summerlin, which surrounds the course, objected, citing fears of high density and dwindling property values. Subsequent disagreements at City Hall about zoning led to a series of lawsuits.

City officials and the developer were in disagreement about a resolution as late as last year, but the potential settlement appeared to point at a solution.

News of a possible settlement came soon after District Court Judge Monica Trujillo ruled last month that the city’s rejection of development plans for a 65-acre parcel of land was an unlawful taking under the Fifth Amendment.

“The settlement is contingent on the City Council’s consideration and approval of certain land use entitlements for the property,” according to a summary of Wednesday’s agenda minutes. “Upon payment of the settlement funds and approval of the land use entitlements, the pending cases will be dismissed with prejudice and the City will receive a full release of liability.”

Ghanem told the Review-Journal on Sunday that she did not know whether to feel confident the settlement would go through, but that it was what the company preferred.

“A good settlement is always bettter than a great trial,” she said.

