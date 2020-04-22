‘Reckless and dangerous:’ Goodman faces criticism after TV interviews

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, stunning the anchor at times only a day after she told NBC’s Katy Tur that competition would stamp out the businesses that had coronavirus outbreaks.

The mayor, who has urged Gov. Steve Sisolak to lift his order shutting down nonessential businesses nearly from the start and criticized media for hyping the coronavirus, was publicly condemned by fellow elected officials and even television host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Carolyn Goodman is an embarrassment for our city,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag #notmymayor. “Her comments are insulting to both the citizens and the businesses in Southern Nevada.”

In a statement, Commissioner Michael Naft said Goodman’s “defiance of Governor Sisolak’s stay-at-home order is reckless and dangerous.”

Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen said that her position embodies the “heartbreak” of the virus and its effect on the city but that public safety and listening to health officials should be the top priority.

“She chose to avoid or not to follow their guidance,” he said.

When Cooper, during his interview with Goodman, sought to show the mayor how Chinese researchers had determined the contagious virus could quickly spread, the mayor said, “this isn’t China, this is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“Wow, that’s really ignorant,” Cooper replied.

Speaking with Tur on Tuesday, Goodman said she assumed everyone had the virus and that it was possible to keep people safe even after Tur pointed out that the city’s economy is rooted in bringing crowds together, such as in casinos.

“Let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if in fact they become evident that they have disease,” Goodman said, touting the cleanliness of the city’s tourism industry. “They’re closed down. It’s that simple.”

That prompted Tur to respond, “That’s some modern-day survival of the fittest that you’re laying out.”

Meanwhile, Kimmel, who attended Clark High School and UNLV, called for Goodman to resign. And Rep. Dina Titus sought to distance the state’s hallmark stretch in unincorporated county from Las Vegas’ top official.

“We have to listen to the scientists and right now they tell us we must continue to stay at home as much as possible,” Titus said in a statement. “Businesses in Las Vegas will only be able to recover if we take this pandemic seriously. The mayor does not represent the Las Vegas Strip, literally or figuratively.”

