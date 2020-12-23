Ron Lurie, former Las Vegas mayor, dead at 79

Councilman Cedric Crear, who posted on social media about Lurie’s passing, said he was informed by Lurie’s son that Lurie died Tuesday night.

Former Las Vegas Mayor Ron Lurie, who served as a city lawmaker for nearly two decades through 1991 and then became a gaming industry executive, has died, according to Councilman Cedric Crear.

Lurie was 79.

“Ron was a classic Vegas guy,” Crear said Wednesday. “He will be deeply missed. He was a very good man and he cared about Las Vegas and we are grateful for his service to our community.”

Crear, who posted on social media about Lurie’s passing, said he was informed by Lurie’s son that Lurie died Tuesday night.

“What a loss for our community,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “Ron was a man with a giving heart and huge smile. A friend to all, like his dad, Art, Ron made a difference to Las Vegas.”

Goodman added that Lurie, who moved to Las Vegas when he was young, enthusiastically supported the growth of the city’s transit system, the birth of its natural history and children’s museums, and UNLV’s Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball.

Lurie had served as a councilman for 14 years, and was a sales manager for a slot machine company, when he defeated hotel owner Bob Stupak for mayor in 1987.

“I’ve only wanted to become mayor and now I’m going to prove myself worthy of the responsibility (the voters) have put on me for the next four years,” he told the Review-Journal at the time. “This is the one I’ve been waiting for a long time.”

He previously had run a dozen years earlier but lost to former Mayor William Briare. Lurie chose not to seek a second term and, since then, he has been succeeded by Jan Jones Blackhurst, Oscar Goodman and now Carolyn Goodman.

His lengthy career in the gaming industry culminated with his appointment in 1999 as general manager of Arizona Charlie’s Decatur.

“Being the general manager of a property is just like being a politician. You have to be able to communicate well,” he told the Review-Journal in February 2007. “You’ve got to research some of the issues customers bring up. Local customers are pretty savvy, and to be successful, you have to know what’s important to them.”

According to Arizona Charlie’s online profile about Lurie, who later worked as an ambassador for the company, he also served six years as a member of the state’s Wildlife Commission and had served on many local charitable organization and government boards.

“Ron’s desire to make sure Las Vegas is a better place for future generations is demonstrated by his history as a pace setter in and dedication to the community in which he lives and works,” the profile reads.

Gov. Steve Sisolak weighed in on Lurie’s passing in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Ron was a dear friend and an exceptional public leader who devoted two decades of his life to public service,” he wrote. “Kathy and I are holding the Lurie family close in our hearts.”

