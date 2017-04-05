Ross, Fiore may square off in June to take Las Vegas City Council seat

LuAnn Holmes, Las Vegas City clerk, right, discusses the 2017 Municipal Election Candidate's Guide with former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore after Fiore files her paperwork to run for Las Vegas City Council representing Ward 6 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Las Vegas City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Kelli Ross

Michele Fiore and Kelli Ross led a nine-candidate field to lead the city of Las Vegas’ northwestern Ward 6 after early votes were counted Tuesday night.

Fiore, a former Nevada assemblywoman, drew 1,853, or roughly 47 percent of early votes, compared with Ross’ 1,222, or 31 percent. Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey trailed them, garnering 483 early votes, or about 12 percent.

The remaining six candidates were far behind, each drawing single-digit percentages of the vote.

Votes cast Tuesday were not yet counted. If one candidate takes more than half of primary votes cast, they win outright. If not, the top two vote-getting candidates advance to a June general election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

