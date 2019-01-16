Ruben Kihuen to run for Las Vegas City Council

Former U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen will run for Las Vegas City Council, he announced Tuesday.
“I’m ready to continue serving the people of Nevada,” the Democrat said in a Twitter post.
I’m ready to continue serving the people of Nevada. I will work hard to earn your vote on April 2nd for Las Vegas City Council Ward 3. #LVWard3
¡Estoy listo para seguir luchando por nuestra comunidad! Necesito tu voto el 2 de Abril para el Concilio de Las Vegas Distrito 3. pic.twitter.com/Gn4FXFg4Vk
— Ruben J. Kihuen (@RubenKihuen) January 16, 2019
Kihuen will seek the Ward 3 seat being vacated by Councilman Bob Coffin, who has decided not to run for re-election.
Kihuen represented Nevada’s 4th Congressional District for one term, but chose not to run for re-election last year after he was accused of sexual harassment.
This story is developing. Check back for more.
