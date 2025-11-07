54°F
Sales of dogs, cats, other popular pets, to be banned at Las Vegas shops

Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
November 7, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Shoppers looking to buy cats, dogs, rabbits and a variety of pigs at pet shops within the city of Las Vegas won’t be able to find them there three years from now — at least not legally.

The City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to ban the sale of five popular types of pets.

The prohibition immediately applies to any new businesses seeking licenses, while the 13 existing shops within city limits will be allowed to continue the practice until Nov. 6, 2028.

“This doesn’t mean that pet shops close,” Mayor Shelley Berkley said Thursday. “It means that they can no longer sell dogs, cats, (rabbits), pot bellied pigs and guinea pigs.”

A previous ordinance draft had a two-year sunset clause for existing stores, but it was changed to three after discussions, City Attorney Jeff Dorocak told the council.

He cited penalties between $250 to $500 for businesses that violate the ordinance. Offenses can bring business owners in front of the council for disciplinary action, he noted.

The ordinance wrangles in a proposal from former Councilwoman Victoria Seaman earlier this year that strengthened regulations at shops.

Berkley and Councilwoman Nancy Brune introduced the sales ban.

“We have a very serious overpopulation of animals problem in this community, where our shelters are all overcrowded, (are) having trouble accepting more pets that are dropped off,” Berkley said. “And there’s a lot of suffering in the pet community.”

The two council members who voted against the measure thanked their colleagues for their efforts, which they mostly supported, but expressed concern about the livelihoods of the existing pet shops.

“I think that will probably put several of the businesses in my ward out of business,” Councilman Brian Knudsen said. “I believe in every part of this bill with the exception of limiting the sunset (clause),” he added.

He was echoed by Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske.

“I don’t think it’s the proper role of government to unilaterally take business licenses away,” she said.

Allen-Palenske said she supported more stringent regulations, and lamented the possible loss of jobs.

“I have never not taken a business license away when someone acts inappropriately, so I welcome that,” she said.

Clark County passed a ban on sales of the same animals in 2022, a measure introduced by Commissioner Michael Naft.

“Glad to see the City of Las Vegas has followed @ClarkCountyNV and is eliminating the sale of animals in pet stores,” he wrote on X. “Retailers cannot obtain puppies and kittens humanely — this policy is halting the puppy mill to pet store pipeline in its tracks.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

