Secretary of State’s Office dismisses Bob Beers campaign finance complaint

Col. Steve Seroka, left, and Councilman Bob Beers shake hands in front of the KNPR studios with senior producer Joe Schoenmann for a debate in the Las Vegas Ward 2 City Council race on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday dismissed a campaign finance complaint against Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers.

A complaint filed Monday on behalf of Ward 2 council candidate Steve Seroka claimed Beers broke campaign law by not registering or filing campaign finance reports for “Cheers for Beers,” claiming it was an unregistered political action committee.

an investigation by the Secretary of State’s office determined that no law was violated because “Cheers for Beers” was Beers’ personal campaign committee.

“Personal campaign committees are expressly excluded from the definition of a PAC,” the Secretary of State’s office wrote in its response.

The response went on to state that Beers correctly filed all of his campaign contribution and expense reports under his name.

The Secretary of State’s office also dismissed a claim by Jim Ferrence, Seroka’s campaign manager, that Beers’ campaign mailers should have said “paid for by Bob T. Beers” instead of “paid by Cheers for Beers.”

“While this may have caused some confusion, it does not constitute a violation of (Nevada campaign law),” the response stated. “Therefore, no action will be taken by this office regarding your complaint, and this file will be closed.”

