Seroka names former city council opponent to Las Vegas board

Christina Roush may not have won the Ward 2 Las Vegas City Council race, but she has found a way to serve the city.

Christina Roush at Temple Sinai, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Christina Roush may not have won the Ward 2 Las Vegas City Council race, but she has found a way to serve the city.

Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka, who was vying alongside Roush to unseat former councilman Bob Beers, picked his former opponent for the Planning Commission.

Roush and Seroka both heavily criticized Beers for his stance on a development the Planning Commission and City Council have spent hours considering — a proposal to put residences on the Badlands Golf Course. Roush was eliminated in the April 4 primary, and Seroka triumphed in the general election.

The City Council approved Roush and Louis DeSalvio, Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore’s nominee, as the new planning commissioners on Wednesday. DeSalvio is a training director with the Laborers Local 872.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission meets monthly, considering projects and making recommendations to the City Council. Mayor Carolyn Goodman warned the new appointees that commission meetings can last until 2 a.m.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.