Short-term rental companies must report data to Las Vegas

Companies like Airbnb and HomeAway will now need to report to the city of Las Vegas the number of bookings, listings and residential rental operators they have within city limits.

The hosts themselves must submit quarterly reports with any of that information for their property that the platform does not collect.

The Las Vegas City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday requiring each residential rental platform to submit a quarterly report to the city that also details the average number of bookings per listing, year-to-date revenue collected from all short-term rentals and the average length of a short-term rental.

The hosts themselves must submit quarterly reports with any of that information for their property that the platform does not collect.

The reports will give city staff a better idea of how many residential rental operators are flouting local laws. Short-term rental operators in the city must have a business license and pay operating fees and room tax. City officials have estimated that 800 to 1,000 short-term renters are operating unlicensed in the city and not paying any room tax.

