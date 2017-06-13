Showdown looms in feisty Las Vegas city election

Las Vegas City Hall located at 495 S. Main St. in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Col. Steve Seroka, left, and Councilman Bob Beers shake hands in front of the KNPR studios with senior producer Joe Schoenmann for a debate in the Las Vegas Ward 2 City Council race on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore, a former Nevada Assemblywoman, talks with supporters while waiting for election results come in at her home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Kelli Ross speaks at a forum hosted by the Providence Homeowners Association in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore was confirmed for the event but did not show. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Municipal Court judge Heidi Almase, left, and Las Vegas Municipal Court judge candidate Cara Campbell, right. T

Kelli Ross, left, and Michele Fiore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An acrimonious Las Vegas city election cycle that’s been socked with money, outlandish mailers, personal attacks and complaints of election integrity violations draws to a close Tuesday.

Las Vegas has two City Council seats and one judge seat on ballots for the runoff, and there’s been drama aplenty in all three Las Vegas races.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who’s been in a couple heated races of her own, called this election cycle “pretty rough.”

“Things are very different in politics than they were 20 years ago,” Goodman said. “I mean, it’s sort of like throw anything out there whether it’s true or not, just throw the mud at the wall and something will stick.”

The council is guaranteed to have a different look, as Ward 6 Councilman Steve Ross is term limited.

Voting centers will be used, allowing residents to cast their ballot at any of the designated locations within the city. The voting centers were used for the first time in the April 4 primary.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Steve Seroka is challenging Councilman Bob Beers in Ward 2, where political action committees have pumped thousands of dollars into mailers that have bombarded voters in the city’s western ward. At least 45 mailers have gone out since April.

Beers emerged on top in the primary, drawing 42 percent of the vote. Seroka garnered 28 percent and candidate Christina Roush, who received 26 percent, was eliminated.

In Ward 6, former assemblywoman Michele Fiore and businesswoman-turned-flight attendant Kelli Ross are duking it out for a four-year term. Fiore and Ross beat out seven other candidates in the primary.

Two days after the primary, Ross challenged Fiore to a series of debates, but they haven’t met in a debate or forum. Fiore’s campaign claims the tone of the Ross campaign has been too negative.

An unlikely character threw a curveball last week in the only Las Vegas Municipal Court judge’s race, where deputy Clark County District Attorney Cara Campbell is challenging incumbent Judge Heidi Almase.

About the same time a doctored photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Almase appeared on her campaign Facebook page, a widely criticized mailer circulated, questioning how Campbell could be an impartial judge when she’s married to a criminal defense attorney who “keeps criminals on the streets.”

Almase apologized for the mailer, the Facebook post came down and she dropped her campaign manager.

