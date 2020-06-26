104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Las Vegas

State GOP probe on Fiore remarks inconclusive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

The Nevada Republican Party’s probe into “racially charged” remarks opposing affirmative action reportedly made by Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore did not find any conclusive evidence of exactly what she said during a Clark County Republican Convention on June 6.

Citing “conflicting reports” and the absence of video or audio from the event, “it would be inappropriate to draw any conclusions,” said Executive Director Jessica Hanson in a statement this week.

“We appreciate the Councilwoman’s statement and apology,” she added. “We look forward to working towards reelecting President Trump in November.”

Fiore in a June 11 news conference apologized to anyone she offended, but repeatedly refused to clear up the record by telling reporters what she said at the convention. However, Niger Innis, a Black conservative activist recalled that Fiore was opposing affirmative action and said something similar to, “If my white ass is qualified for a particular job, and your black ass is less qualified, then my white ass should get the job.”

The county party denounced Fiore’s comments as “racially charged” in a statement released after the convention, prompting the state party to investigate.

Trump 2020

State Republicans and Fiore have signaled they are ready to move on from the controversy caused by her comments and toward propelling Trump to victory in November.

Fiore used public mediums twice last week to underscore that her responsibility as the newly reelected Nevada GOP national committeewoman — she ran unopposed — was to secure a second term for Trump.

When she gave up her title as mayor pro tem during a City Hall news conference called June 16 to address the escalating furor over her convention comments 10 days earlier, she denied that her decision to step down from council leadership was related to the backlash.

Instead she described the move as necessary to concentrate on two emerging issues: Bridging the racial divide in the community, and seeing to it that Trump retains office.

“And I can tell the rioters and all the bad actors here in our city and across the nation that they’ve made my job a whole heck of a lot easier, because the majority of Americans do not like riots, they do not like mayhem and they do not like this divide,” she said.

‘I have five months’

Two days later, she delivered a nearly identical message during a live interview with city spokesman David Riggleman inside the KCLV Channel 2 studio to preview her appearance on the city’s show, Access City Council.

“I don’t want to get it political, but we have five months,” she said. “And being the mayor pro tem, really, you have to be nonpartisan in this position, but as the Republican national committeewoman, I have five months to get Donald Trump reelected.”

The public declarations on Trump came during a turbulent week for Fiore in which she walked out of a council meeting June 17 after being criticized for present and past actions including referring to a colleague as “colored” while in the state Assembly and her ties to controversial rancher Cliven Bundy.

And the declarations were also problematic: When city resources are used, as they were in both instances, “the content is supposed to focus on city-related topics and stay to that,” the city confirmed.

‘Made things worse’

Fiore is the subject of a recall effort in part due to her comments at the convention, which were publicly rebuked by the county GOP and colleague Councilman Cedric Crear, who reported that witnesses heard Fiore say: “I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses.”

“For her to just brush it off and not say much about what’s been said the last two weeks and, more that she’s just going to stump for Trump, that just made things worse,” said Molly Taylor, an organizer of the recall effort.

But Keith Schipper, a spokesman for Trump’s campaign in Nevada, appeared to welcome her involvement.

“Thousands of Nevadans are donating their time and effort to re-elect President Trump and we are grateful for every volunteer’s work to ensure victory for our Republican candidates up and down the ballot,” he said in a statement.

Fiore did not respond to messages seeking comment this week, and neither did state Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald and the Nevada campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

County GOP Chairman David Sajdak, who Fiore called “a pandering idiot,” declined to comment when reached by phone.

Nextdoor post

Chance Bonaventura, a special assistant for Fiore’s Ward 6 office, had previously trumpeted the efforts of the current administration, but he denied this week that the tone had been political in nature.

In his official capacity, Bonaventura shared a lengthy post on the community website Nextdoor on April 21 that listed the ways that the Trump administration had been supporting the people of Nevada through the pandemic.

City staffers routinely publish information to the site to keep residents informed about services, transportation projects, city council meetings and more.

“The post you are referencing does not promote his campaign efforts; rather, it details the response efforts the executive branch and its subservient agencies are doing for the people of Nevada,” he said in a statement.

He noted that the post also included efforts undertaken by Gov. Steve Sisolak and that “saying our president’s name is not a violation of city policy.”

‘Open’ to talks on police reform

Fiore was vague during her June 16 new conference on plans to help repair communities stricken by racial division beyond a vow to host town halls and perform community outreach.

Bonaventura said that the councilwoman and her office “have always been open to discussing police reform and the horrific events that led to George Floyd’s death” in Minneapolis.

Four ex-officers have been charged in connection with the May 25 killing of Floyd, a Black man. Derek Chauvin, who is white and pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, faces the most serious charge: Second-degree murder.

Bonaventura said that Fiore had held “multiple meetings with concerned parties” and her office will continue to be open to discuss “reasonable solutions.”

Even as statewide restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people have indefinitely postponed town halls and public meetings, the Ward 6 office “looks forward to supporting proactive initiatives presented by our Mayor & City Council,” he said.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
2
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
3
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
4
CCSD unveils reopening plans involving special ed, preschool students
CCSD unveils reopening plans involving special ed, preschool students
5
Eviction moratorium in Nevada to end in phases, Sisolak says
Eviction moratorium in Nevada to end in phases, Sisolak says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Clark County libraries fully restore most services
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

All branches of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District have reinstated the use of study rooms, computers and Wi-Fi, bookshelf browsing and some adult education courses.