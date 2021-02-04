Stavros Anthony likely won’t get tougher animal cruelty laws

The city of Las Vegas is unlikely to strengthen its animal cruelty laws, at least not in the immediate term, finding them already to be on par with neighboring jurisdictions.

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony speaks during the official opening ceremony for the new Summerlin Area Command on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

But Councilman Stavros Anthony, who only last month sought to summon “the government’s hammer” on vicious offenders, still has questions.

Among them: If someone is found guilty of abusing a dog, can they be forbidden to own one ever again?

As city officials promised to dig deeper into that query and others, Anthony made a vow to the city’s animal control department: “I want you to have whatever you need, obviously with the restraint of the budget, but I want you to have whatever you need to protect our animals.”

Department of Public Safety Chief Louis Molina, who joined the city in December, said the department he now oversees, including animal control, was going through an assessment of its operational needs, suggesting that any shortcomings could be identified soon.

City lawmakers last year approved a $5.7 million budget for animal control in the current budget, according to city records.

No need for change right now

Anthony last month had asked city officials to review the current laws on animal abuse in Las Vegas after a series of recent cruelty cases were highlighted in the media. On Wednesday, officials presented the City Council with a report that showed city code was relatively similar to neighboring cities and Clark County.

“We don’t believe at this point in time that we need to amend anything with regard to animal cruelty,” City Attorney Bryan Scott said, noting that the city could address shortcomings through other means.

For instance, the city’s code does not target hoarding nor spell out how long a tether, leash or chain must be for dogs left unattended outside.

Animal cruelty and torture is currently a misdemeanor crime in Las Vegas punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail or both. Some violations have mandatory minimum sentences for first and second offenses, including jail time, community service and fines, according to Deputy City Attorney David Bailey.

The city can also prosecute misdemeanor cases under state law, while felonies are handed over to the county district attorney’s office, he said.

There are 13 animal control officers and two supervisors on staff, with officers available seven days a week, according to Lt. John Guillen, with the city’s animal control unit.

Last year, the department received more than 23,000 calls, and some 1,100 were associated with animal cruelty, he said. Between 2019 and 2020, the top calls for service included large animals running loose; pets without shelter, food or water; and deceased animals found on roadways.

