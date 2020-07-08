Stavros Anthony named Las Vegas mayor pro tem

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, the most senior city lawmaker, was unanimously appointed mayor pro tem on Wednesday morning to replace Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony speaks on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Fiore gave up the title last month amid escalating criticism over “racially charged” remarks she is said to have made during the Clark County Republican Party convention on June 6, although Fiore attributed her decision to pivot to focusing on bridging a racial divide in the community and working to re-elect President Donald Trump as a Nevada GOP national committeewoman.

Anthony, who served as mayor pro tem during Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s first term in office from 2011 to 2015, was the mayor’s choice to resume the role as her right-hand man.

The mayor pro tem fills in for the mayor when she is absent or unavailable, and takes over as mayor if the office were to become vacant.

