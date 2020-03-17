Summerlin closes playgrounds, cancels egg hunt amid COVID-19 concerns

According to a community announcement online, Summerlin has closed playgrounds and canceled its annual egg hunt that was scheduled for April 4.

Summerlin playgrounds are closed due to coronavirus concerns, but opens spaces remain accessible, according to a community announcement posted online. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A climbing structure is closed off for use Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Additionally, the annual egg hunt, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.

“To protect the health and safety of our residents, all classes, reservations and meetings have been suspended beginning March 16,” an online community alert reads. Services will reopen based on recommendations from health officials, according to the statement.

Summerlin Council management is encouraging social distancing for those who go outdoors.

Additionally, swim lesson sign-up day is postponed to April 25. The council said it would work to reschedule Summerlin’s Family Fun Bubble Day.

For more information, call 702-341-5500 or visit Summerlink.com.

