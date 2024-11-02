Tim Walz rallies Las Vegas Democratic canvassers with actress Eva Longoria

Three days before Election Day, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz rallied a packed room of campaign volunteers and showed up to the doorsteps of Henderson supporters.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz speaks to rally campaign volunteers during a canvass kickoff, as Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., left, and actress, director and producer Eva Longoria, look on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“Because of all you being here, on Tuesday, women and men across this country are going to vote for Kamala Harris. And Donald Trump will fade into history whether he wants to or not,” Walz told a roaring crowd at a Harris-Walz campaign office in Spring Valley.

“We’re now down to about 72 hours, folks,” said the Minnesota governor about Tuesday’s election, “I recognize I’m preaching to the choir, but our recital is three days away — and we need to sing loudly.”

Walz’s campaign stop— alongside actress Eva Longoria — coincided with Sen. JD Vance’s, who also was here Saturday where he headlined a rally elsewhere in the city.

The vice presidential hopefuls’ visits underscore Nevada’s crucial role in the presidential race. Deemed a battleground state, Nevada could potentially help put Harris or former President Donald Trump into the White House.

Harris and Trump both held Southern Nevada rallies Thursday.

Both campaign airplanes were parked next to each other at Harry Reid International Airport from where they both departed around the same time early afternoon.

Walz touted Harris’ agenda and tore into Trump’s rhetoric and actions when he was president, such as his three picks to the Supreme Court that tipped the scale to overturn Roe v Wade, he said.

“We’ve seen what they have. … I don’t know if it spirals any deeper, and you just think they can’t hit bottom and a new clip comes out,” Walz said.

“It’s not just weird, it’s dangerous,” he added later.

Longoria, too, spoke about women’s rights and Trump’s speeches.

“His dangerous rhetoric is not leadership,” said Longoria, who is Latina. “And it gets worse every day.”

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee also encouraged the volunteers.

‘We have three sleeps until we get this down,” she said.

Walz’s motorcade then headed south on Interstate 15 into a west Henderson neighborhood where he showed up at the front door of two homes of supporters who had lawn signs promoting Democratic candidates. He was met at the second home by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus. It wasn’t clear how the homes were chosen.

He spent a few minutes at each house and spoke about health care, the campaign, the two couples’ concerns and how close he feels the election is going to be, particularly in Nevada.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.