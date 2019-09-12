86°F
Tina Quigley, CEO of Southern Nevada transportation agency, to retire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2019 - 8:17 am
 
Updated September 12, 2019 - 8:25 am

After 14 years with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, CEO Tina Quigley announced Thursday that she is retiring from the transportation agency effective Nov. 14.

Quigley, 52, spent seven years as general deputy manager of the RTC before being named general manager of the commission in 2012. The title of her position with the RTC was changed to CEO earlier this year.

In her announcement, Quigley pointed out the transportation advances she’s helped usher into the region, including the building of the first 15 miles of Interstate 11, opening the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas and helping get the fuel tax revenue ballot measure passed.

Her last day will coincide with the Nov. 14 RTC board meeting

“Fortunately, I still have two months left with the RTC, so I am looking forward to making every day count as we continue our work to improve mobility in Southern Nevada,” Quigley said in a statement. “Thanks again for the opportunity to serve our community alongside a great team.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

