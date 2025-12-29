Top Las Vegas official steps down after 26 years

City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman’s final day is Feb. 2. He took his post on Oct. 4, 1999, in Oscar Goodman’s first term.

It’s time for David Riggleman to play tourist.

“I want to do some traveling and see places I haven’t seen while there is still time to see them while I still have good health,” Riggleman said Monday, announcing his retirement from his post as city of Las Vegas communications director after more than a quarter-century on the job.

Riggleman turns 68 on Jan. 18. He says he and his wife of 37, years, Lisa, will spend quality time together.

Riggleman’s final day is Feb. 2. He took his post on Oct. 4, 1999, in then-Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman’s first term. He worked for Mayor Carolyn Goodman and currently Mayor Shelley Berkley.

“After 26 years in this position, serving under three mayors, 25 council members and six city managers, it was time,” Riggleman said.

Riggleman was in charge of the city’s media relations and also the government-access KCLV Channel 2, and the city’s social-media, marketing/advertising and print publications, among many other duties. Channel 2 premiered in 2000, and the station went on to win three Emmy Awards for for outstanding community affairs programming and the 2002 Beacon Award for Best Station among U.S. government access channels.

Riggleman was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in August 2006. Prior to taking his spot with the city, he was conservation manager at the Southern Nevada Water Authority, where he directed the valley’s water conservation efforts and programs from 1995 to 1999. Riggleman worked as a television anchor, reporter, and producer at was employed at KVBC (now KSNV) Channel 3 from 1987 until 1995.

Carolyn Goodman said in text, “To have survived 25 years of Goodman mayorship is a feat in itself, that David survived and put up with both Oscar and me. Some of his gray hairs, I’m sure we helped put there.”

Goodman added, “He stands out as a magnificent newsman, a magnificent communicator, one upon who we could always rely as a leader in any situation to keep the show moving … He will be sorely missed.”

Current Mayor Berkley is out this week and not available for comment, according to a city spokesman.

Riggleman graduated from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, and attended graduate school at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

Asked what he’d do on Feb. 3, his first day of retirement, Riggleman said, “I’ll probably sleep in a little, and I’m not going to be stressed about anything.”

