Toys for Tickets program ends today

Today is the last day the city of Las Vegas will allow people to pay for some parking tickets by donating children’s toys for the holiday season.

In this Nov. 22, 2016 file photo, Parking Enforcement Officer Logan Williams places a parking ticket with a note about Toys for Tickets on the windshield of a car while working in downtown Las Vegas. Parking Services offers a program allowing customers to pay parking fines with toys this holiday season. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, Parking Enforcement Officer Logan Williams shows a parking ticket with a note about Toys for Tickets while he working in downtown Las Vegas. Parking Services offers a program allowing customers to pay parking fines with toys this holiday season. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Toys for Tickets program covers “non-public safety” parking tickets issued between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15. Tickets may be resolved by donating a new, unwrapped toy of equal or greater value than the fine through Dec. 15.

Drivers must bring the parking ticket and a receipt for the toy to the Parking Services Office, 350 S. City Parkway, within 30 days of the ticket date. Office hours are 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Parking tickets for public safety and handicap-related violations such as parking on a red curb, double parking and blocking traffic are excluded from the program.

The toys will benefit the nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.