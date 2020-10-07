Toys for Tickets program ends today
Today is the last day the city of Las Vegas will allow people to pay for some parking tickets by donating children’s toys for the holiday season.
The Toys for Tickets program covers “non-public safety” parking tickets issued between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15. Tickets may be resolved by donating a new, unwrapped toy of equal or greater value than the fine through Dec. 15.
Drivers must bring the parking ticket and a receipt for the toy to the Parking Services Office, 350 S. City Parkway, within 30 days of the ticket date. Office hours are 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Parking tickets for public safety and handicap-related violations such as parking on a red curb, double parking and blocking traffic are excluded from the program.
The toys will benefit the nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada.
Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.