Trump administration deems Las Vegas a ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ for undocumented immigrants

The city of Las Vegas is one of hundreds of jurisdictions across the U.S. that the Department of Homeland Security labeled as a so-called “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions including cities, counties, and states that are deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws endangering American communities,” according to the federal government. “Sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences and put law enforcement in peril.”

Mayor Shelley Berkley has repeatedly said the the city is not a sanctuary.

The list was formulated through an executive order President Donald Trump issued in late April.

The order said that cities deemed as sanctuaries would have federal funds withheld.

“The list below was created to identify sanctuary jurisdictions, which are determined by factors like compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal aliens,” the government said.

Each jurisdiction identified will now be notified about its “non-compliance,” the government said. “DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens.”

The city and Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a question inquiring about how Las Vegas ended up on the list.

