Trump coming to Las Vegas for MAGA rally Thursday

President Donald Trump plans to visit Las Vegas on Thursday for a “Make America Great Again” rally in advance of the November midterm elections, the Review-Journal has learned.

President Donald Trump speaks during the keynote address at the Nevada Republican Party State Convention at the Suncoast in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Details, such as which Republican candidates will appear at the event, are still to be determined.

This will be Trump’s seventh rally in Las Vegas since he declared his candidacy for the presidency in June 2015.

The White House announced the campaign event after canceling scheduled rallies in Missouri and Mississippi on Thursday and Friday so that the president could monitor Hurricane Florence and federal emergency efforts.

Trump plans to visit areas damaged by Hurricane Florence as soon as a visit will not inhibit recovery efforts, the White House said.

