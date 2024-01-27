Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’

Former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump spoke to supporters at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday that he’ll secure a “gigantic win” in the upcoming Nevada caucuses and then a victory in the state later this year in the presidential election.

”And this November we’re going to win the swing state of Nevada,” Trump said to cheers at the Commit to Caucus Rally at Big League Dreams.

The GOP frontrunner remarks came less than two weeks before Republicans across the state come out to participate in the Feb. 8 state party-run caucuses.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Las Vegas with thousands and thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots — that’s what you are,” Trump said.

Trump is one of two presidential candidates who are still participating in the caucuses, scheduled two days after the legislatively mandated state presidential preference primary election. Ryan Binkley, a Texas pastor, joins Trump on the caucuses’ paper ballots.

Other candidates — including Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie — had signed up for the caucuses as well but have since dropped out.

“With the help of everyone here today, we’re going to secure a gigantic win in the Nevada caucuses,” Trump said.

Another leading GOP candidate, Nikki Haley, signed up to participate in the state primary instead of the caucuses, which means she will receive no delegates.

Trump isn’t the only politician in the state today. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a get-out-the-vote event at IBEW 357, as well as an official event with Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford.

